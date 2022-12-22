 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for killing Bellevue teen

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced to prison Wednesday in the 2020 shooting death of a Bellevue teen during a robbery.

Rashaun J. Faison

Faison

Rashaun J. Faison, 23, originally was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kalani Zalopany, 17, on Oct. 12, 2020. He also was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Prosecutors agreed to amend the charges to manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed.

Bellevue police said Zalopany, a senior at Bellevue East High School, was killed while being robbed on West 31st Avenue just east of Offutt Air Force Base.

Kalani Zalopany

Kalani Zalopany

Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez sentenced Faison to 18-20 years on the manslaughter charge and 40-50 years on the firearm possession charge, which carries a mandatory minimum of three years. The charges are to be served one after the other, said Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Scott Earl.

Faison is one of three people charged in the slaying.

Davion D. Snider, 20, of Bellevue, is awaiting trial on a manslaughter charge and is being held without bail. Carlos Altoro-Colon, 18, is scheduled to be sentenced in February after being found guilty of two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and attempted robbery.

