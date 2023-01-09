Council Bluffs school bus driver to spend time in jail for deadly crash near Eppley Airfield

OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield last year.
Kevin Downing, 44, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years' probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
On March 28, Downing was driving a school bus for First Student of Council Bluffs when the bus collided with a vehicle driven by 59-year-old James McCoy of Council Bluffs. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation found that Downing was westbound on Locust Street when he drove through a red light at the Abbott Drive intersection just before 7 a.m. McCoy was heading north on Abbott Drive in a 2005 Acura when his car was hit by the bus.
The bus was not carrying students at the time.
Downing faced a maximum sentence of one year in jail.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark
disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Nebraska. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Saline County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #66
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Saunders County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Thayer County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Douglas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #29
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#38. Dawes County
- Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #34
--- Length of life rank: #64
--- Quality of life rank: #23
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dawson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #60
--- Quality of life rank: #60
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #23
--- Quality of life rank: #36
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Furnas County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #62
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Merrick County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #51
--- Length of life rank: #71
--- Quality of life rank: #28
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #69
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Red Willow County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #34
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Butler County
- Average life expectancy: 78.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Ali Eminov // Flickr
#27. Hall County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #54
--- Length of life rank: #58
--- Quality of life rank: #55
Brad Mellema // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #53
--- Length of life rank: #67
--- Quality of life rank: #41
Pixabay
#25. Gage County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #56
--- Length of life rank: #63
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Lincoln County
- Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #45
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Dundy County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #71
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #75
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Box Butte County
- Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #63
--- Length of life rank: #66
--- Quality of life rank: #59
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Dakota County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #58
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #72
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Nuckolls County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #42
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Boyd County
- Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #33
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Cheyenne County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #72
--- Length of life rank: #76
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Richardson County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #64
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #68
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Polk County
- Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (1.6 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #70
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Webster County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #55
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #58
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Nemaha County
- Average life expectancy: 77 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #65
--- Quality of life rank: #21
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Morrill County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #73
--- Length of life rank: #72
--- Quality of life rank: #63
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Pawnee County
- Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (2.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #67
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dodge County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #70
--- Length of life rank: #68
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Gosper County
- Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #50
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sheridan County
- Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #74
--- Length of life rank: #75
--- Quality of life rank: #57
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Nance County
- Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (2.9 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #43
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Scotts Bluff County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #76
--- Length of life rank: #74
--- Quality of life rank: #73
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#5. Franklin County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #61
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Garden County
- Average life expectancy: 76 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #26
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Burt County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #75
--- Length of life rank: #77
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Hitchcock County
- Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #68
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #74
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Kimball County
- Average life expectancy: 73.7 years (5.3 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #78
--- Length of life rank: #78
--- Quality of life rank: #78
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Thurston County
- Average life expectancy: 66.6 years (12.4 less than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #79
--- Length of life rank: #79
--- Quality of life rank: #79
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
