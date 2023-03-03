The Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has filed disciplinary charges against a mental health counselor who was criminally charged with sex offenses 19 months ago. (Photo illustration via Canva, with state logos courtesy of Iowa DHHS)
The Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has filed disciplinary charges against a mental health counselor who was criminally charged with sex offenses 19 months ago.
On Feb. 16, the board charged David Ekman of Marshall County with being convicted of an offense that was directly related to the duties and responsibilities of the profession. The available board documents give no indication as to what the conviction was for or when the crime was committed.
However, federal records show that in July 2021, Ekman was indicted on charges of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sex, possession of child pornography, and transportation of child pornography. The charges relate to conduct that occurred in January 2021 when Ekman was working at the government-funded Substance Abuse Treatment Center of Central Iowa in Marshalltown, but they do not involve a client or patient of the clinic.
In January 2022, as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Ekman pleaded guilty to the transportation of child pornography and the other charges were dismissed. In June 2022, Ekman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to the Substance Abuse Treatment Center of Central Iowa, Ekman worked there as a counselor from March 2014 until February 2021. Court records indicate he was fired from the center for the conduct that led to the criminal charges. Those same records indicate that in 2016, Ekman taught introduction to psychology at Des Moines Area Community College.
The board’s charges against Ekman are likely to have little or no practical effect given the fact that he has been in prison for the past 11 months and his license expired last year.
It’s not clear why the board didn’t file charges in the case in 2021 when Ekman was arrested, or in 2022 when he pleaded guilty and was sentenced.
Other board actions
Other licensees recently charged or sanctioned by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science include:
John Church of Waterloo, who is charged by the board with failing to comply with the American Counseling Association’s code of ethics, specifically with regard to records and documentation; avoiding harm; extending the boundaries of counseling; documenting the extension of counseling boundaries; appropriate termination of services; appropriate transfer of services; and maintaining respect for patient confidentiality. He is also charged with violating an unspecified “regulation or law” that relates to the practice of the profession and recordkeeping duties. The alleged conduct that led to those charges has not been publicly disclosed. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 8. Church declined to comment on the matter until the case is resolved. Ezekial Odonkor of Sheridan, Wyoming, who was given a warning by the board for failing to maintain ethical and professional relationships with people he supervised. The board alleged that in January 2022, Odonkor and an intern he supervised had a telephone call in which Odonkor made “several unprofessional comments.” The board has not disclosed the nature of the comments. Odonkor has a Colorado license in good standing with no public record of any discipline. Odonkor declined to comment on the case. Mackenzie Trotter of Ankeny, who is charged by the board with failing to comply with the American Counseling Association’s code of ethics, specifically with regard to the boundaries of competence; new specialty areas of practice; monitor treatment effectiveness; informed consent and disclosure; and security. The alleged conduct that led to those charges has not been publicly disclosed. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 8. Trotter could not be reached for comment.
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Iowa from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that. You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Iowa
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#50. Isabelle
Isabelle is a name of French origin meaning "God is my oath".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 577
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 412 (#59 most common name, -28.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #100
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,842
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#49. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning "courageous".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 585
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 463 (#52 most common name, -20.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #67
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,505
Canva
#48. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning "small stream".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 598
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 164 (#204 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #47
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#47. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning "slim and fair".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 621
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 146 (#233 (tie) most common name, -76.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #22
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
Canva
#46. Madeline
Madeline is a name of English origin meaning "high tower".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 628
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 293 (#112 (tie) most common name, -53.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #57
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,249
Canva
#45. Bailey
Bailey is a name of English origin meaning "law enforcer".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 657
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 343 (#88 most common name, -47.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #88
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,819
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#44. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 666
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#284 (tie) most common name, -82.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #23
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
Canva
#43. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 692
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 216 (#150 most common name, -68.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #18
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#42. Katelyn
Katelyn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 693
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 214 (#151 (tie) most common name, -69.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #59
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,809
Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#41. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 714
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 694 (#29 most common name, -2.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #45
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
Canva
#40. Kylie
Kylie is a name of Aboriginal origin meaning "boomerang".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 728
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#97 (tie) most common name, -55.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #64
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 46,406
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#39. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning "ruler of the elves".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 731
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,080 (#9 most common name, +47.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #78
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,641
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#38. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning "broken land".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 732
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 812 (#21 most common name, +10.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #89
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 36,733
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#37. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning "lily".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 735
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 922 (#15 most common name, +25.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #52
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 49,351
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#36. Haley
Haley is a name of English origin meaning "hay meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 736
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 153 (#220 most common name, -79.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #42
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 57,010
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 757
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#181 (tie) most common name, -76.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #33
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning "clear".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 766
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 791 (#23 most common name, +3.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #82
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 38,954
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#33. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning "son of the bright one".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 772
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#109 most common name, -61.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #48
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#32. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 786
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 139 (#241 most common name, -82.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #35
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
javi_indy // Shutterstock
#31. Jenna
Jenna is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 797
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 190 (#174 (tie) most common name, -76.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #69
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,261
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#30. Kaylee
Kaylee is a name of American origin meaning "crown".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 804
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 457 (#53 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #44
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,397
Canva
#29. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 842
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 258 (#131 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #12
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#28. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning "noble."
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 865
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 390 (#67 (tie) most common name, -54.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #41
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#27. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 884
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#194 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #10
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#26. Paige
Paige is a name of Latin origin meaning "young helper".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 892
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 273 (#121 (tie) most common name, -69.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #66
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,568
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#25. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning "rational".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 921
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 207 (#157 most common name, -77.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #14
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
Canva
#24. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 970
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 107 (#299 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #36
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#23. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning "hay's meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,066
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 398 (#65 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #27
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#22. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning "son of Adam".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,088
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,009 (#12 most common name, -7.3% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #50
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 51,246
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#21. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning "birthday of the Lord".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,091
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 811 (#22 most common name, -25.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #21
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
Canva
#20. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "sea chief".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,114
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 304 (#106 most common name, -72.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #31
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#19. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning "wide meadow".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,132
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 327 (#94 most common name, -71.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #28
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning "wisdom".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,142
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,484 (#5 most common name, +29.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #13
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#17. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "devoted to God".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,167
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,166 (#8 most common name, -0.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #7
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#16. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning "fairy maiden".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,178
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,060 (#10 (tie) most common name, -10.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #34
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
Canva
#15. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,202
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 614 (#34 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #24
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,225
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#76 most common name, -70.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #8
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#13. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,228
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 494 (#46 most common name, -59.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #19
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning "blooming".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,308
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 825 (#20 most common name, -36.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #20
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
Matva // Shutterstock
#11. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning "one who tailors clothes".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,365
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#86 most common name, -74.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #17
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#10. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning "bird".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,439
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,510 (#3 most common name, +4.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #16
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#9. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,618
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 947 (#13 most common name, -41.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #9
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
CroMary // Shutterstock
#8. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning "helper".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,683
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 488 (#48 most common name, -71.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #11
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
riggleton // Shutterstock
#7. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Joy Of The Father".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,815
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 855 (#18 most common name, -52.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #6
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#6. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning "gracious".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,856
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 937 (#14 most common name, -49.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #15
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#5. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,974
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 749 (#25 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #5
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
Canva
#4. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,053
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 748 (#26 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #1
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
Canva
#3. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,084
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,782 (#2 most common name, -14.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #4
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#2. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning "son of Matthew".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,281
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 744 (#27 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #2
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172
Durganand // Shutterstock
#1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning "universal".
Iowa
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,962
- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,918 (#1 most common name, -35.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
- Rank: #3
- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock