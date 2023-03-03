The Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has filed disciplinary charges against a mental health counselor who was criminally charged with sex offenses 19 months ago. (Photo illustration via Canva, with state logos courtesy of Iowa DHHS)

On Feb. 16, the board charged David Ekman of Marshall County with being convicted of an offense that was directly related to the duties and responsibilities of the profession. The available board documents give no indication as to what the conviction was for or when the crime was committed.

However, federal records show that in July 2021, Ekman was indicted on charges of transporting a minor across state lines to engage in sex, possession of child pornography, and transportation of child pornography. The charges relate to conduct that occurred in January 2021 when Ekman was working at the government-funded Substance Abuse Treatment Center of Central Iowa in Marshalltown, but they do not involve a client or patient of the clinic.

In January 2022, as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Ekman pleaded guilty to the transportation of child pornography and the other charges were dismissed. In June 2022, Ekman was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Substance Abuse Treatment Center of Central Iowa, Ekman worked there as a counselor from March 2014 until February 2021. Court records indicate he was fired from the center for the conduct that led to the criminal charges. Those same records indicate that in 2016, Ekman taught introduction to psychology at Des Moines Area Community College.

The board’s charges against Ekman are likely to have little or no practical effect given the fact that he has been in prison for the past 11 months and his license expired last year.

It’s not clear why the board didn’t file charges in the case in 2021 when Ekman was arrested, or in 2022 when he pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

Other board actions

Other licensees recently charged or sanctioned by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science include:

John Church of Waterloo, who is charged by the board with failing to comply with the American Counseling Association’s code of ethics, specifically with regard to records and documentation; avoiding harm; extending the boundaries of counseling; documenting the extension of counseling boundaries; appropriate termination of services; appropriate transfer of services; and maintaining respect for patient confidentiality. He is also charged with violating an unspecified “regulation or law” that relates to the practice of the profession and recordkeeping duties. The alleged conduct that led to those charges has not been publicly disclosed. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 8. Church declined to comment on the matter until the case is resolved.

Ezekial Odonkor of Sheridan, Wyoming, who was given a warning by the board for failing to maintain ethical and professional relationships with people he supervised. The board alleged that in January 2022, Odonkor and an intern he supervised had a telephone call in which Odonkor made “several unprofessional comments.” The board has not disclosed the nature of the comments. Odonkor has a Colorado license in good standing with no public record of any discipline. Odonkor declined to comment on the case.

Mackenzie Trotter of Ankeny, who is charged by the board with failing to comply with the American Counseling Association’s code of ethics, specifically with regard to the boundaries of competence; new specialty areas of practice; monitor treatment effectiveness; informed consent and disclosure; and security. The alleged conduct that led to those charges has not been publicly disclosed. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for June 8. Trotter could not be reached for comment.

