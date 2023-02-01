Court records indicate York suspect called 911 to report homicide

YORK — A York man charged in the death of his wife called 911 to report the shooting, according to court records.

Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with killing Stacie Beutler, 46, on Monday night at their home.

According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, Bart Beutler called 911 and stated, “84 South Platte.” When asked the nature of the emergency, he said, “Gunshot wound, I’m doing CPR.”

The affidavit says, “what is believed to be heavy breathing and gurgling sounds can be heard on the 911 recorded call."

During the call, the dispatcher asks if the person is conscious and breathing and Bart Beutler says "no, she's dead." He identifies himself as the woman's husband and spells his last name.

Court documents indicate dispatch advised the responding officers the gun was in the bedroom on the bed and Bart Beutler said the woman “wouldn’t stop yelling and talking s***.”

While officers were at the home on South Plattte, another call was made to emergency communications from a person in York who said Bart Beutler was at his home. Officers found Beutler there, wearing blood-stained clothing, and arrested him, the affidavit says.

After his arrest, Bart Beutler told investigators he was in bed, in their room and Stacie kept coming into the room, waking him up.

Investigators, according to court documents, came to believe Bart Beutler had “lost it,” pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and shot until the clip was empty.

Bart Beutler was not legally allowed to own firearms because of his criminal history, which includes a second-degree murder conviction in Arizona in 2007.

Stacie Beutler's mother, Sandy Turner, told KLKN-TV that the couple was visiting from Arizona and had been staying with her since November.

She said the two were married for about six months but have known each other since high school.

