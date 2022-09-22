 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Crash near Central City leaves one person dead, one critically injured

A two-vehicle crash just south of Central City in east-central Nebraska left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. 

First responders were called to the intersection of Nebraska 14 and L Road about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Roger Campbell, 81, of Stromsburg, was northbound on Nebraska 14 when Campbell attempted to make a left turn onto L Road. The Jeep collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by Laura Messenger, 61, of Central City.

Campbell, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Messenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.  

Central City is about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island. 

Body found in rural Worth County

Body found in rural Worth County

The sheriff said the deceased is a woman and that a tattoo on her body was aiding in identifying her. He believed an identification would be forthcoming.

