Crash near Central City leaves one person dead, one critically injured

A two-vehicle crash just south of Central City in east-central Nebraska left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

First responders were called to the intersection of Nebraska 14 and L Road about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that a 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Roger Campbell, 81, of Stromsburg, was northbound on Nebraska 14 when Campbell attempted to make a left turn onto L Road. The Jeep collided with a southbound 2008 Nissan Frontier pickup driven by Laura Messenger, 61, of Central City.

Campbell, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Messenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Lincoln with life-threatening injuries.

Central City is about 22 miles northeast of Grand Island.