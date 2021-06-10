Crash near Scribner leaves four dead; investigation is ongoing

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating a crash involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle that killed four people on U.S. 275 Thursday morning.

Two adults and one child died at at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A second child was transported to the hospital in Fremont, where that child later died. All four fatalities were from the passenger vehicle, according to the patrol

The crash occurred near Scribner at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time, according to the patrol.

The stretch of U.S. 275 between U.S. 77 near Hooper and Nebraska 91 near Snyder was closed for an investigation.

This is a developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0