Creighton baseball administrator fatally shot in north-central Omaha

OMAHA — A Creighton University baseball administrator was found fatally shot Thursday morning in the yard of a home near 61st and Pratt streets.

Christopher Gradoville, 37, died from multiple gunshot wounds in the yard of the home, authorities said.

Gradoville was the director of baseball operations at Creighton University. He joined Creighton's baseball staff as its director of operations in the fall of 2020. The former Omaha Bryan standout played for the Bluejays from 2004 to 2007.

Omaha police officers went to the home at 7:55 a.m. after receiving a report of gunshots in the area.

Omaha Police Lt. Steve Meister said officers took one man into custody for questioning "to determine his involvement."

Later, Omaha police said they had arrested Ladell Thornton, 43, on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

An investigation "determined Thornton recently leased the residence and Gradoville had arrived to complete maintenance," police said.

