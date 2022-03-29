Creighton student who died from crash injuries is remembered for helping children with cancer

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Creighton University senior who died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash is being remembered for working with children battling cancer.

Mary Kate Phelan died Saturday at Nebraska Medical Center, where she was taken after a collision near 40th and Dodge streets in Omaha. The driver of the second vehicle, Mohanad Al Mashrafi, 20, of Omaha, also was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries, Omaha police reported.

Investigators determined that Phelan, who came to Creighton from Wilmette, Illinois, was westbound on Dodge Street just before 1 a.m. Friday in a 2009 Hyundai Azera. She tried to turn south into a restaurant parking lot when her car was struck by an eastbound 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Al Mashrafi.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton's president, addressed Phelan's death in an email sent to staff and students. He said Phelan was a volunteer with the school's chapter of the Pinky Swear Foundation, a national organization that works with children who have cancer.

“The closeness of our campus remains such a blessing at Creighton, but it also means difficult news like this is felt by many,” Hendrickson said.

According to the Creightonian, the school newspaper, Phelan was a senior in the Department of Computer Science, Design & Journalism.

