Davenport woman charged with lying on federal form to purchase firearm

Davenport police have arrested woman for allegedly lying on a form required to purchase a firearm.
Tori Lynn Crane, 25, of Davenport, is charged with one count of false information in acquiring a weapon.
The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
On ATF Form 4473, which is required for all firearms purchase, police allege that Crane provided a false address and lied about her use of illicit drugs.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Nate Thomas, at noon on July 1, Davenport Police were attempting to take into custody a person who was wanted in connection with a weapons and narcotics investigation.
Crane was with the wanted person at the time of the arrest.
Officers traced the purchase of a firearm seized in the investigation to Crane.
According to the affidavit, on June 2, Crane purchased a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol from B&B Shooting Supplies in Bettendorf.
According to the affidavit, Crane provided a false address on ATF Form 4473. Crane had been legally evicted on Jan. 27, 2020, from the address she provided on the form.
ATF Form 4473 also asks a person, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”
According to Thomas’ arrest affidavit, Crane lied about using narcotics. Officers served a search warrant on Crane’s cell phone which showed she used illicit drugs before and after she purchased the firearm.
During a first appearance hearing on the charge Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Cathy Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 9.
Crane was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond, cash or surety.
Federal authorities could take over the case under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.
Providing false information on ATF From 4473 carries a federal prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine of up to $250,000. There is no parole in the federal system.
