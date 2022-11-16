Death of man found in Omaha being investigated as a homicide

OMAHA — A man who was found late last month with a head wound near 38th and Hamilton streets has died, police said Monday, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Shortly after 4:05 p.m. Oct. 31, police officers went to 3824 Hamilton St. to investigate a person who was on the ground. Officers found a man later identified as Daniel Price, 62, suffering from a head wound. Price was unresponsive and taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Price died shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The investigation into the slaying is continuing. People with information about what happened may contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.