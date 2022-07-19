 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Death of Wilcox man is being investigated

  • 0

The death of a Wilcox man is being investigated by the Kearney County Sheriff's Office.

Wilcox Fire and Rescue was dispatched to C Road north of Wilcox around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night regarding a man who had possibly been electrocuted, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. 

James Jarad Robinson, 39, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where he later died of his injuries. 

An obituary on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes website says Robinson died as the results of a farming accident. Survivors include his wife and three sons.

Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy requested an autopsy. Authorities are awaiting results. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

Suspect in Chicago cop shooting arrested in Iowa

A “fugitive” with ties to Chicago was arrested Wednesday in Iowa for allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in the head last month near the Englewood District police station, officials said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka faces ‘man-made’ food crisis as farmers stop planting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News