Death of Wilcox man is being investigated

The death of a Wilcox man is being investigated by the Kearney County Sheriff's Office.

Wilcox Fire and Rescue was dispatched to C Road north of Wilcox around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night regarding a man who had possibly been electrocuted, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

James Jarad Robinson, 39, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney where he later died of his injuries.

An obituary on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes website says Robinson died as the results of a farming accident. Survivors include his wife and three sons.

Kearney County Attorney Melodie Bellamy requested an autopsy. Authorities are awaiting results.