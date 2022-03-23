Democratic congresswoman testifies that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is 'an honorable person'

LOS ANGELES — Jeff Fortenberry’s legal team opened the Nebraska congressman’s defense against charges of lying and deception with another member of Congress.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat, said Fortenberry came across the aisle, literally, to meet her. He wanted to talk about a cause he thought she would share.

Eshoo, a half-Armenian, half-Assyrian representative from Northern California, said Fortenberry was sincere: He wanted her input on the issue of protecting religious minorities in the Middle East.

“That’s how I got to meet and work with Jeff,” Eshoo said. “He’s an honorable person. I think he brings honor to what he does ... He’s faith-filled. He’s honest. His word is always good — I can’t say that about all members of Congress.”

Whether his word is always good is a question for the federal jury. Fortenberry, a Republican who represents Nebraska's 1st District, is accused of two counts of lying to the FBI and one count of trying to conceal information about the source of $30,000 that was funneled into his campaign.

Two go-betweens for controversial Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury funneled $30,000 of Chagoury’s cash into Fortenberry’s campaign as a reward for his support of the group In Defense of Christians. Fortenberry says he wasn’t aware it might have been Chagoury’s money until years later.

Prosecutors say Fortenberry knew, or should have known, that the money was dirty. They noted that Dr. Eli Ayoub, a Creighton University Medical School graduate and Los Angeles physician, had told Fortenberry three times during a June 2018 phone call that $30,000 of the $36,000 raised at an earlier Los Angeles fundraiser was cash that “probably” came from Chagoury.

Government attorneys rested their case Wednesday morning by pointing to what they called numerous lies they say Fortenberry told during two interviews.

Fortenberry’s defense team quickly turned to putting the FBI on trial for its handling of the investigation. Attorney Ryan Fraser blasted the FBI for showing up unannounced to the Fortenberry home in Lincoln and lying to Celeste Fortenberry about why they were there.

Fraser also tried to get at the idea that when FBI agents showed up, Fortenberry was exhausted, having just returned from a trip to Africa, where he was briefed on elephant poaching.

“You would expect the FBI to warn you if you were the victim of an illegal foreign campaign donation,” said John Littrell, another of Fortenberry’s attorneys.

“Oh, I would hope so,” Eshoo said.

She paused, correcting herself.

“I would think so,” she said. “Not just hope.”

The trial is continuing with testimony from a former congressman and one-time Fortenberry attorney, Trey Gowdy of South Carolina. Gowdy testified that he thought that Fortenberry was going to be a witness in the investigation who would help the government with what he knew.

Gowdy said he had no idea that agents had recorded the June 2018 Ayoub-Fortenberry phone call, or their March 2019 interview with Fortenberry in Lincoln.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

