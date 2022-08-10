 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Denison police sergeant on administrative leave

Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan confirmed to the Denison Bulletin and Review on Friday that Sgt. Daniel McGinnis is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Rinnan said he couldn’t go into details regarding the investigation at this point.

He and Assistant Chief Doug Peters are the primary investigators.

