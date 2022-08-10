Denison police sergeant on administrative leave

Denison Police Chief Brandon Rinnan confirmed to the Denison Bulletin and Review on Friday that Sgt. Daniel McGinnis is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Rinnan said he couldn’t go into details regarding the investigation at this point.
He and Assistant Chief Doug Peters are the primary investigators.
Most rural counties in Iowa
Most rural counties in Iowa
#50. Winnebago County
#49. Cass County
#48. Monroe County
#47. Wright County
#46. Washington County
#45. Plymouth County
#44. Delaware County
#43. Fayette County
#42. Greene County
#41. Mitchell County
#40. Hancock County
#39. O'Brien County
#38. Shelby County
#37. Howard County
#36. Benton County
#35. Madison County
#34. Iowa County
#33. Franklin County
#32. Palo Alto County
#31. Cherokee County
#30. Tama County
#29. Chickasaw County
#28. Allamakee County
#27. Kossuth County
#26. Osceola County
#25. Cedar County
#24. Monona County
#23. Harrison County
#22. Clayton County
#21. Fremont County
#20. Louisa County
#19. Butler County
#18. Grundy County
#17. Lyon County
#16. Worth County
#15. Guthrie County
#14. Davis County
#13. Keokuk County
#12. Calhoun County
#11. Sac County
#10. Ida County
#9. Decatur County
#8. Van Buren County
#7. Audubon County
#6. Adair County
#5. Wayne County
#4. Pocahontas County
#3. Taylor County
#2. Ringgold County
#1. Adams County
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.