Denver man arrested for impersonating Iowa police officer

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls police have arrested a Denver man for allegedly pretending to be a police officer.

Now real police officers are asking anyone who may have had contact with him to contact them.

On Tuesday, Cedar Falls officers talked to 21-year-old Mitchil Dayvid Thuesen, who said he had been the victim of an assault. During the interview, Thuesen claimed he had recently worked for the Waterloo Police Department.

The following day, officers determined he had claimed to others that he was an undercover officer working for Waterloo police on several occasions over a span of months. These acquaintances told police he had showed them a gun while indicating he was a police officer, according to court records.

Cedar Falls police contacted the Waterloo Police Department where officials confirmed Thuesen wasn’t a police officer and never worked for the department.

On Wednesday, police arrested Thuesen for impersonating an officer, a misdemeanor. He was later released pending trial.

Cedar Falls Police are encouraging anyone who had contact with Thuesen, and he told them he was a police officer, to contact department investigators at (319) 273-8612.

