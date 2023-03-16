The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what may be human remains found at 216th Street and Rainwood Road, in rural western Douglas County.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies were dispatched to that location Tuesday afternoon “in reference to possible human remains found in the area.” The location is between the U.S. Army Reserve Center and the Elkhorn River, north of Mount Michael Benedictine High School and Abbey and the former town of Elkhorn.

The press release did not say exactly what the deputies found or if it was a person’s body. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any more information Tuesday.

However, the information in the press release suggested that they did find something.

“There were no apparent signs of criminal activity; however, the unconfirmed remains may have been there for an extended period of time,” the press release said.

