DAVID HOTLE
MUSCATINE – The body of a Muscatine man who was reported missing in January has been found on the Iowa side of Lock & Dam 17, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to Investigator Kary Conger, the identity of the subject has been confirmed to be Jack Edward Hall. He had been reported missing on Jan. 5 by family and had been last seen heading for the Muscatine riverfront on Jan. 3. She said there was no obvious signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected.
“It appears he has been in the water since January,” Conger said.
A cause of death has not been determined and an autopsy is pending.
The Moline Police Department announced Steve Asplund, who was reported missing in 1994, has been identified as that of a man found near St. Louis that same year.
