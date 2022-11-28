Deputy city attorney takes steps to sue City of Omaha over hiring process

OMAHA -- A deputy attorney with the City of Omaha is taking steps to file a lawsuit over the promotional process that led to the hiring of the city’s lead legal adviser.

Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters earlier this year filed a complaint with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, a needed step to move forward with legal action against the city over the hiring process of City Attorney Matt Kuhse.

Her NEOC complaint was made in conjunction with a written complaint to the Omaha City Council that alleged the hiring process violated city policies. The complaint was handed off to Omaha’s Personnel Board, which launched an investigation in February.

The board, through a report compiled by outside counsel, ultimately determined that Peter’s complaints were “without merit,” said Tim Thalken, chairman of the city’s Personnel Board.

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be discussions among the Personnel Board on if there’s a way we can improve the process going forward,” Thalken said Monday, “but as far as this specific claim, they found that there was no impropriety in appointing the city attorney.”

Peters said she was “disappointed but not surprised” by the Personnel Board’s outcome and noted that Personnel Board members are appointed by the mayor.

An investigation into Peters’ complaint by the NEOC was put on hold at the request of the city as the Personnel Board completed its own investigation — a process that took about nine months.

“So not only was the report a long time in coming, but it held up the investigation through the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission,” Peters said.

In her written complaint, Peters described a series of events that began when former City Attorney Paul Kratz announced his retirement in November 2020.

Soon after the announcement, Kuhse was appointed by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert as interim city attorney, a role he was to fill until the new city attorney was named following an extensive hiring process.

Peters, one of 11 eventual applicants for the permanent position, said in her complaint that Kuhse was appointed interim city attorney at the request of Kratz so that a hiring advantage wouldn’t be given to Peters or to fellow Deputy Attorney Bernard in den Bosch. Both had expressed an interest in the permanent position.

At the time, Kuhse wasn’t considered to be in the running for the permanent role, so the job experience gained by serving as interim city attorney wouldn’t give an advantage to an applicant.

Peters submitted an application for the job soon after the position was posted in January 2021. She made it through the first of four steps in the application process before the hiring process was postponed about a month after it began — in part because the mayor had hoped for a higher number of applicants.

Peters mentioned Stothert’s hope for a larger pool of applicants in her complaint but speculated that Kuhse’s decision not to apply in the first round of applications was also a factor in the postponement.

A main allegation in the complaint was that Kuhse’s appointment as interim city attorney violated a section of Omaha’s municipal code that states a provisional appointee must meet the minimum requirements of the position. She also wrote that Kuhse’s time as interim gave the former city prosecutor an unfair advantage in the application process.

“I also believe that provisional appointment was made to give Mr. Kuhse the experience he was lacking in order to allow him to apply for a permanent position,” Peters wrote in her complaint. “These types of provisional appointments are made quite often as a means of usurping the testing process.”

A provisional appointment occurs when there is a vacancy in a city department with no eligibility list to fill the open position. It’s typical for a hiring director to appoint someone to the duties and responsibilities of the job until the position can be permanently filled, according to the city’s human resources department.

Deb Sander, the city’s human resources director, told The World-Herald in April that she ultimately feels the hiring process was fair and followed city procedures.

“We always strive to find the best candidates for the positions that we have available at the city,” Sander said. “We have a thorough process and I think we followed the process.”

Peters wrote that the provisional appointment process also has “a disproportionate effect on (the) hiring of women and minorities.”