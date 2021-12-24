Detective: Omaha teen accused of fatally shooting another teen told sister, 'it was me'

Justyn Wagner and Elijah Robinson were casing a well-known gang member hangout on Oct. 18, an Omaha police detective said Wednesday.

Then the teens drove around a nearby North Omaha neighborhood, looking for “ops” and “Crips” to shoot, Detective Matei Jackson testified.

“Ops” meant opposites, or anyone connected with a rival gang.

“Crips” was the opposing gang. And the teens also used a derogatory term for that gang.

They came upon 18-year-old KorVanta Hill walking with his stepfather. Wagner got out of the car and fired 10 times, striking Hill in the chest once.

But Jackson said Hill wasn’t associated with any gangs.

“It’s a case of mistaken identity,” Jackson testified, saying that Hill was just walking in a known Crips neighborhood and was a “target of opportunity at the time.”

Wagner, 19, will stand trial on first-degree murder and two other firearm charges, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Robinson, 18, who police say was the driver, waived his preliminary hearing and will also face first-degree murder and firearm charges.

A key witness for authorities is a teen girl who owned the 2012 red Chevy Cruze that Robinson was driving and was present during the shooting, Jackson said.

Detectives believe her car was involved because it was caught on surveillance video outside the J-N-J Grocery Store near 42nd Street and Bedford Avenue before the shooting, and matched a rough description of the shooter’s vehicle given by Hill’s stepfather.

According to the store’s surveillance video, the red Cruze circled the business with its lights on and then drove through again with its lights off, which was suspicious behavior, Jackson said.

In an interview, the girl told police that she was sitting in the front passenger seat while Robinson was driving and Wagner was in the backseat. She said Robinson and Wagner directed her to turn off her cellphone before the shooting, about a block away from where Hill was later found shot. When she asked why, the teens responded, “That’s what you do before things like this,” Jackson testified.

Hill’s stepfather told police that the two were walking from Hill’s aunt’s house when he heard what he thought were fireworks, but realized they were gunshots when he saw Hill on the ground in front of a home near 39th and Pratt streets, bleeding from his torso. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system used by police, recognized 10 rounds fired about 8:10 p.m.

Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died. An autopsy determined that one .40-caliber bullet entered his back and struck his spleen, liver and heart, killing him, Jackson said.

Casings found at the scene were tested for DNA and had a low-level match to Wagner, Jackson testified.

The girl told police that after the shooting, the teens went to Cabela’s to get ammunition, because Wagner had used most of it. Video surveillance shows the Cruze and Wagner at the store about 8:45 p.m. The girl said Wagner shoplifted the bullets and had to return the next day to get more because he grabbed the wrong type.

Authorities arrested Wagner at his mother’s apartment, where they also found a 9mm gun and a .40-caliber gun.

In jail phone calls with family members, Wagner talked about the evidence that was found in the apartment and said the worst thing police can pin on him is that he has two guns, Jackson testified.

Wagner also said he “should have just gotten out of town.“ He also told his sister that “it was me and that’s the hardest part about it,” Jackson testified.

Upon hearing that, Wagner turned back to look at his parents, separated by a clear wall within the courtroom, and shook his head, mouthing some words.

“Tragically, this victim was not a gang member,” said prosecutor Amy Jacobsen.

After the hearing, one of Wagner’s family members tearfully spoke to Hill’s mother. The two hugged and continued to talk outside the courtroom for several minutes.

Wagner is the son of Robert Wagner, who is the founder of the organization Project KNOSE, or Keeping North Omaha Safe for Everyone, an organization that works to deter violence. Wagner has said he wants Hill’s family to be supported with financial donations.

Hill’s mother declined to comment.

