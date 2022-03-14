Douglas County grand jury finds no criminal conduct in 17 in-custody deaths

A Douglas County grand jury concluded that there was no criminal conduct in connection with the deaths of 17 men over the past two years who were in jail or the custody or presence of police.

The grand jury submitted a “no true bill” last week on each of the cases — 11 who died in a correctional facility, five who died in the presence or custody of Omaha police and one who died at the county detoxification center.

In their reports, the grand jury provided no recommendations, which sometimes occurs in high-profile cases.

Under state law, a grand jury convenes to view the facts and nature of someone who has died in jail, while in police custody or presence or when police are trying to apprehend the person.

Only one case involved Omaha police officers who fired their handguns. Deven Telford, 34, was fatally shot by officers on May 16, 2021, after Telford fired a gun several times at other people and outside when police arrived at a home near 41st Avenue and F Street. Five police officers fired their guns at Telford, who died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Three cases involved men who fatally shot themselves — Mark Buda, 39, on May 28, 2021; Nigel Phillips, 26, on June 10, 2021; and Thomas Headley, 32, on June 16, 2021.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said there was a substantial amount of video evidence in the Telford, Phillips and Headley deaths.

“That made it so the grand jury got to view video evidence of what took place, and that’s very helpful,” he said.

The fifth case concerned 30-year-old Eric Liao, an autistic man who died after an altercation at West Lanes Bowling Center near 72nd and Dodge streets on Sept. 9, 2021. Omaha police officers were called there after Liao was reportedly “out of control, biting his caregiver and being held down by staff.”

Authorities handcuffed Liao. They then found that he was unresponsive and began CPR, police have said.

Liao’s cause of death, according to the grand jury report, was “sudden death following struggle and prone restraint by bystander(s), complicated by exertion, acute agitation, obesity, cardiomegaly and (three medications).”

Kleine said that grand jurors looked at potential criminal charges that could be applicable to anyone, not just law enforcement, and that their decision meant no one was found culpable in Liao’s death.

In the 11 other cases involving inmates, six were being held at the Douglas County Jail:

Phillip Teplitsky, 37, who died Feb. 4, 2020. His cause of death was listed as cardiac failure.

Pah Leh, 59, who died March 7, 2021. His cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Trent Toline, 46, who died March 25, 2020. His cause of death was aspiration pneumonia.

Victor Harman, 24, who died June 7, 2021. His cause of death was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which means a buildup of plaque in arteries.

David Farley, 34, who died June 29, 2021. His cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Jason Porter, 42, who was found unresponsive in his cell on Oct. 26, 2021, and died at the hospital on Oct. 28, 2021. His cause of death was “medical complications of hanging,” according to the grand jury report.

Five were inmates at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha:

Jose Cruz, 59, who died on Sept. 16, 2020, of pancreatic cancer.

Robert Camacho, 36, who died Oct. 4, 2021, from acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19 and bacterial superinfection.

Joshua Schmitt, 30, who died Oct. 8, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Cesar Robledo, 49, who died Oct. 9, 2021, from complications of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Cody Wilbourn, 30, who died Nov. 12, 2021, from a methamphetamine overdose.

One man, Robert Condon, 53, died at the Douglas County detoxification center on Dec. 13, 2020. Kleine said Condon’s blood alcohol level was .275 and he had fallen and hit his head. His cause of death, according to the grand jury report, was bleeding within the brain from blunt force head injuries.

