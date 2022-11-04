 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being taken into custody

A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said.

Aundrea Milnes

Milnes

Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release.

Milnes had been booked into the jail Thursday on suspicion of refusing a request to leave, according to the release.

Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any death that occurs in the custody of law enforcement.

