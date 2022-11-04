Douglas County Jail inmate dies after being taken into custody

A Douglas County Jail inmate died Thursday, the same day she was taken into custody, authorities said.
Aundrea Milnes, 47, was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Jail staff attempted life-saving care, but Milnes was declared dead by Omaha Fire Department first responders at 2:49 p.m., according to the release.
Milnes had been booked into the jail Thursday on suspicion of refusing a request to leave, according to the release.
Nebraska law requires a grand jury investigation of any death that occurs in the custody of law enforcement.
Photos: New skate park opens on Omaha Nation Reservation
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery1.JPG
Charles Bear (right) sweeps up leaves while Michael Snake skates in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery2.JPG
Christopher Rice skates in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery3.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (left) and Kaiden Davidson skate at the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery4.JPG
John Sherman Jr. skates in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery5.JPG
Robert Campbell rides his scooter in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery6.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (right) teaches Robert Campbell (left) where to put his feet for a kick turn in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery7.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (from left), Kaiden Davidson, and Sage walk around at the Omaha Tribe Hedewachi in Macy, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery8.JPG
Sage (center) and Kaiden Davidson (right) watch John Sherman Jr. skateboard on a basketball court in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery9.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (center) and Kaiden Davidson (right) walk toward the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery10.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (left) hangs out with Jason Cline, of Walthill, in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery11.JPG
John Sherman Jr. watches other skaters in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery12.JPG
A dog walks along Main Street in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery13.JPG
John Sherman Jr. does a varial on a basketball court in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery14.JPG
John Grant (left) plays on John Sherman Jr.’s skateboard near a basketball court in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery15.JPG
A sign featuring the high school mascot blue jay welcomes visitors to Walthill, Nebraska, on the Omaha Nation reservation on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery16.JPG
******GIRL**** drops off the hip at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery17.JPG
Michael Grant smiles during a grand opening celebration for a skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation. Grant, the tribal planner for Omaha Nation, helped secure the grants and funding for the new skate park.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery18.JPG
Angelina Magerl takes a break before dropping into a half pipe at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery19.JPG
John Sherman Jr. and Kaiden Davidson adjust skateboards including a brand new one for Moises Del Angel (back center). Sherman Jr. won a skateboard in a drawing during the park’s grand opening in Walthill. He immediately gave it to Del Angel who was in need of a need board.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery20.JPG
A broken skateboard rests on a wall at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration. When a skater gets a new board it is often tradition to stomp and break the old board.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery21.JPG
Kaiden Davidson holds his board at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery22.JPG
John Sherman Jr. flies through the air while performing a trick at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery23.JPG
John Sherman Jr. talks with Kaiden Davidson after coming up short on a trick at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery24.JPG
A group of young skaters watch as John Sherman Jr. flies in the air at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery25.JPG
Words lead to the phrase “never said I can’t” on a basketball goal in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation. While basketball and cross country have been big sports with Native youth, skate parks are becoming popular as well.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery26.JPG
Kaiden Davidson stands on his skateboard at a basketball court in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation. Up until a skate park was recently finished, the court was one of only a few places kids could skate without traveling to Sioux City or Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery27.JPG
Skaters glide through a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
