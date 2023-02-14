According to documents filed in the Iowa District Court for Crawford County, Timothy Craig Mitchell, of Dow City, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree for incidents that took place at Cheers Bar and Grill in Dow City.

Sexual abuse in the third degree is a Class C felony.

Mitchell is the owner of Cheers.

According to three criminal complaints filed on Jan. 31, on Jan. 8 at about midnight, Mitchell told the victim, who was his employee, to close the bar for the night and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him. The victim told him no. The complaints list three incidents.

Three of the five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree are related to incidents that night.

According to two other criminal complaints, also filed on Jan. 31, Mitchell forced the same victim into the back room at the bar and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him in November 2022 in two incidents. The victim told him no.

Two of the five counts of sexual abuse in the third degree are related to those incidents.

A search warrant related to the case was executed on Feb. 1.

In the record of initial appearance filed on Feb. 2, Brad Bonner, Iowa Third Judicial District magistrate, wrote, “The court finds from the complaint and other documents found in the court file that there is probable cause to believe that an offense has been committed and that the defendant has committed it.”

A temporary no-contact order was issued on Feb. 2 requiring Mitchell to stay away from the victim.

Mitchell was released on a $50,000 bond on Feb. 3. On Feb. 7, he entered a plea of not guilty and waived the preliminary hearing.

Arraignment for Mitchell is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa #47. Osceola County #47. Henry County #43. Washington County #43. Howard County #43. Wright County #43. Boone County #41. Floyd County #41. Marion County #37. Sac County #37. Winnebago County #37. Warren County #37. Grundy County #35. Jasper County #35. Hardin County #34. Poweshiek County #32. Clay County #32. Madison County #27. Crawford County #27. Keokuk County #27. Delaware County #27. Shelby County #27. Benton County #26. Plymouth County #24. Greene County #24. Linn County #21. Adams County #21. Carroll County #21. Buchanan County #19. Kossuth County #19. Jefferson County #18. Humboldt County #16. Worth County #16. Dubuque County #13. Clayton County #13. Guthrie County #13. Mitchell County #12. Buena Vista County #11. Dickinson County #10. Bremer County #9. Cedar County #7. Jones County #7. Lyon County #5. Hancock County #5. Dallas County #4. Story County #3. Johnson County #2. Sioux County #1. Winneshiek County