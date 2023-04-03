Lincoln Police on Monday identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night as 18-year-old Damien Brave of Lincoln but had only a general description of the suspect.

"That's why it's so important if anyone was there to call us," Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a press conference Monday. "Whether you believe that you have information or not. It's very important for us to piece it together to understand the events that led up to the shooting itself."

What was clear is that Lincoln police were called to a house in the 1800 block of North 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday on a report of gunshots and arrived to find dozens of high-school age people fleeing the house.

A short time later, Brave was brought to a local hospital, where he died.

He'd been shot multiple times.

Lincoln Public Schools officials called Brave a former student who had attended Lincoln High and Lincoln Southeast.

Ewins said by Monday investigators had been able to talk to some witnesses and were looking for a suspect described as a 16- to 20-year-old Black man between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, about 200 pounds.

She said they had several "people of interest" but want to look at every aspect of the incident.

"If it was one or multiple people involved then we're going to find that out," the chief said.

Ewins also called on the public for help, saying "Parents ask your kids: 'Were you there? What did you see?'"

Lincoln police have set up a dedicated tip line at 402-441-7333 or people who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

On Saturday, police tape was strung around the perimeter of a one-story white house on the northeast corner of North 27th and Fair streets, east of Pentzer Park.

This was the third homicide in Lincoln in less than a week and the fourth this year.

On March 27, 45-year-old Ronald E. Gonzalez-Rivas and 42-year-old Christopher J. Karmazin were run over by a vehicle near the apartment complex where they worked. Police have said the 27-year-old woman who was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder did it on purpose and had tried to to kill a third man.

On Jan. 21, 18-year-old Julian Martinez was shot and killed in an argument that started over a dog being off a leash. His neighbor, Armon Rejai, stands accused of first-degree murder.