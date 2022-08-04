Driver accused of trying to run over man he fought with at Bandits Bar in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND -- A disagreement between two men at Bandits Bar Monday night turned into an attempted hit and run in the parking lot and ended with one of the men injured in a one-vehicle accident off U.S. 34.

Shortly before midnight, Bandits employees said, two male customers were in a verbal altercation. The men went outside, where one of them got into his vehicle and attempted to run over the other one.

The driver struck the other man’s unoccupied parked vehicle and then fled the area, heading south on U.S. 281. He collided into a tree on or near Riverside Golf Course and was taken by air to Omaha, Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said.

Because accident reconstruction delayed the report, Duering did not have the full name of the man who was injured. His condition is unknown.

Criminal charges may not be filed in the hit and run at Bandits, because the man whose car was hit is not cooperating with the investigation, Duering said.

Police have statements from witnesses, and there may even be video, but the intended victim might have to insist that charges be filed for the matter to go forward.

An attempted assault occurs only if someone is in fear for his or her life.

“Without a cooperative victim, that becomes somewhat hard to prove,” Duering said.