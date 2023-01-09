 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver fatally shot, Cedar Rapids police say

A driver was shot and killed Sunday while on Kirkwood Boulevard SW, according to a public safety news release from the City of Cedar Rapids.

At about 7:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of an individual being shot in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW. Police found a vehicle off the roadway in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW with an unresponsive male driver, who appeared to have gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity, pending notification of relatives.

In 2019, two people were killed by gunfire and two were injured while sitting in an SUV outside the Iowa Smoke Shop, about one block away from Sunday's incident. Through a plea agreement, Andre Richardson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder for those fatal shootings.

