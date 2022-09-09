 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver killed when vehicle leaves roadway, hits tree southeast of West Point

The driver of a vehicle was killed in a crash in Cuming County when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to investigate the crash about 8 miles southeast of West Point after 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. After the vehicle hit the tree, it entered a creek bed and burned, officials said.

The driver, 26-year-old Jesse Nunez of West Point, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

