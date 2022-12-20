Driver rescued after truck plunges into Elkhorn River

Omaha firefighters rescued a man Monday night after his truck plunged off a bridge over the Elkhorn River.
The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in critical condition, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. at 245th and Q streets.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photos: Legacy Crossing apartment complex residents forced to vacate after city closes 17 buildings
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar01.JPG
The Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable.
ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar02.JPG
Josie Mottl, 25, of Omaha, looks though her fiancé's things that need to be moved from the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable.
ANNA REED, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar03.JPG
Broken walls and mold can be seen in a vacant room through a window at The Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar04.JPG
Nick Henry, 62, stands on his apartment's front stoop as the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza is been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar05.JPG
Jason Jensen, of Yutan, volunteers to help move furniture as Josie Mottl, of Omaha, sorts through her fiancé's items at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar06.JPG
Ben Coleman, 25, lifts his desk into a trailer as he moves from the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar07.JPG
Christmas decorations are still up as the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza is closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar08.JPG
Residents says they have trapped mice in their apartments at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar09.JPG
A handrail into one of the buildings at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza is broken as residents walk up the ice stairs. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar10.JPG
Jason Jensen, of Yutan, volunteers to help people move from the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza as it has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar11.JPG
Star Brown, 36, of Omaha, helps a friend move from the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar12.JPG
Maurice Davis, the owner of Dynasty Movers, talks with a resident about moving their things at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Davis volunteered to help residents. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar13.JPG
The Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar14.JPG
Ciera Martin, 34, has lived at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza for 1 1/2 years with her children. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar15.JPG
A bathtub in an apartment at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar16.JPG
'Leave Now Cop' is spray-painted on windows at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar17.JPG
"This is our happy place" is written on a welcome mat outside an apartment door at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar18.JPG
A broken stovetop that was never fixed or replaced at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar19.JPG
Residents say sinks constantly drip and are often clogged at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar20.JPG
The Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar21.JPG
Large water stains in an apartment kitchen at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza. It has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
122022-owh-new-apartments-ar22.JPG
The Legacy Crossing apartment complex at 10535 Ellison Plaza has been closed by the city and residents are being forced out after inspectors found the 17 buildings and more than 400 units to be unlivable. Photographed in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
