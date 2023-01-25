 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver walks away unharmed after truck carrying building hits train near York

Train-truck crash

This truck pulling a trailer that was carrying a building collided with a train at the crossing on Road L. Responding to the scene were York Fire and Rescue and the York County Sheriff’s Department.

 Melanie Wilkinson, York News-Times

YORK — A truck pulling a trailer hauling a building collided with a train west of York and the driver walked away unharmed.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the driver of the truck, Javin Knepp, 29, of Grand Island, started to slide through the crossing on Road L due to icy conditions on Monday.

“The truck was northbound and the train, carrying coal, was eastbound,” Vrbka said. “The front end of the truck hit the front end of the engine. Thankfully, the driver walked away without any injuries, which is remarkable. He wasn’t hurt at all, which isn’t something we usually see in collisions such as this.”

The truck sustained heavy damage to the front, but the trailer and the building being transported did not appear to have been damaged.

"It was such a fortunate end result that no one was injured or killed,” Vrbka said.

