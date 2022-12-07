Drugs found in child's sock linked to York man's arrest, police say

YORK — A baggie with methamphetamine found in a youngster's sock at a child care center led to the arrest of a 47-year-old York man.

Chad Loreman has pleaded not guilty to six felony charges in York County District Court stemming from his arrest on suspicion of dealing drugs and child abuse.

York Police were called to the child care center on a report that a young child was found with a suspected controlled substance.

According to court documents, child care workers told the investigating officer that kids at the child care center were participating in an exercise activity when the youngster told staff something in his sock was bothering him. They told the officer the toddler took his shoe off and pulled out a baggie containing a white crystal-like substance.

The officer tested the substance and it was confirmed as meth.

According to court documents, the child was one of three young children living in Loreman’s home.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 1.45 ounces of concentrated THC, 90 small clear-plastic baggies and a scale used for measuring illegal narcotics.