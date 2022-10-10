Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas

A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him.

Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.

Brueckner came out of the house, but when he saw the deputy, he went back inside and slammed the door, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy called for more deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers to come to the house.

Before the other officers arrived, Brueckner came out of the house and ran to his 2016 Chevy pickup truck, the Sheriff's Office said. The deputy tried to take the man into custody, chasing him on foot and using a Taser on him, but he got away.

Brueckner, who the deputy said appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, was able to get his pickup into gear and backed up, striking the deputy with the door and throwing the deputy toward the driveway. The man's pickup then hit a marked sheriff's cruiser before fleeing.

Crews from Eagle Fire and Rescue and Cass County emergency management came to the house to treat the deputy and the woman, neither of whom went to the hospital. Nebraska State Patrol troopers who tried to find Brueckner's pickup were unsuccessful.

Area law enforcement agencies were contacted and asked to look for the pickup.

Deputies in Kansas with the Riley County Sheriff's Office spotted the pickup and began to chase it. They later ended the pursuit because of dangerously high speeds.

Shortly thereafter, at about 12:40 a.m. Friday, police officers from Wabaunsee, Kansas, found Brueckner passed out in his pickup at a rest stop and took him into custody after using a Taser on him twice.

Brueckner faces several felony charges in Kansas, including driving under the influence and flight to avoid arrest. He also faces charges in Nebraska, including domestic violence assault, child abuse and felony assault of a police officer with a motor vehicle. Cass County officials said a warrant will be issued and the man will be extradited to Nebraska after facing charges in Kansas.

Eagle is about 15 miles east of Lincoln. Wabaunsee, Kansas, is about 130 miles south of Eagle.