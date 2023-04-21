JEFF REINITZ
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a Wednesday evening one-vehicle crash that killed an Eldora woman.
Authorities identified the deceased as 49-year-old Kelly Sue Good.
According to the crash report, Good’s Kia Spectra had been reported driving recklessly in the area of West Fourth Street and Westchester Road. Another witness saw the vehicle driving south at a high rate of speed, kicking up dust on gravel Hoff Road at about 6:30 p.m.
The tax deadline has officially passed and many Americans are anticipating receiving their refund. A lot of people are considering using that money for a much needed vacation. According to a 2022 KAYAK survey, 1 in 6 travelers planned to spend their tax refund on a trip. Veuer's Lindsey Granger reports.
The witness soon came across the Kia on the side of the road. Good had been ejected from a side window as her vehicle rolled, according to the accident report.
Police on the scene began CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived. She was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Rat ambassadors show off abilities
San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist Lauren Credidio provides a treat to Runa, an African giant pouched rat, after she searched and found a pouch of chamomile tea during a presentation at the zoo April 13 in San Diego.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist Lauren Credidio, behind, looks on as Runa, an African giant pouched rat, searches for a pouch of chamomile tea during a presentation at the zoo Thursday, April 13, 2023, in San Diego. African giant pouched rats like Runa are best known for ferreting out landmines and other explosive material on old battlefields in Angola, Mozambique and Cambodia, earning them the nickname “hero-rats.” Efforts are underway to expand the use of their keen sense of smell to finding people trapped in collapsed buildings, detecting diseases in laboratory samples and alerting officials to illegal goods at ports and airports. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist Lauren Credidio provides a treat to Runa after she searched and found a pouch of chamomile tea during a presentation at the zoo Thursday, April 13, 2023, in San Diego. African giant pouched rats like Runa are best known for ferreting out landmines and other explosive material on old battlefields in Angola, Mozambique and Cambodia, earning them the nickname “hero-rats.” Efforts are underway to expand the use of their keen sense of smell to finding people trapped in collapsed buildings, detecting diseases in laboratory samples and alerting officials to illegal goods at ports and airports. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
San Diego Zoo wildlife care specialist Lauren Credidio looks on as Runa, an African giant pouched rat, searches for a pouch of chamomile tea during a presentation at the zoo. Runa is one of a handful of so-called rat ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats at three U.S. zoos.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
Runa, an African giant pouched rat, eats a treat of squash after searching and finding a pouch of chamomile tea during a presentation at the San Diego Zoo Thursday, April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Runa appears weekly in demonstrations at the zoo to show how her keen sense of smell can be used to find everything from illegal shipments of wildlife to landmines. She is one of a handful of so-called rat ambassadors showing off the virtues of rats at three U.S. zoos. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.