Electrical fire causes $250,000 in damage to southeast Lincoln clothing store

A clothing store in southeast Lincoln is closed indefinitely after a fire sparked by a faulty outlet ripped through the business early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at The Fort near South 56th Street and Nebraska 2 shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crews discovered a fire in the building and were able to knock it down in about 30 minutes, said LFR Investigator Thomas Schmidt. Sprinklers in the building did a "good job" containing the fire, Schmidt added.

A faulty outlet below the checkout desk sparked the blaze, which caused about $250,000 in damage. No one was injured.

Employees said in a Facebook post that the store will be closed until further notice.

The Fort is a Nebraska-based clothing store specializing in Western wear and decor. It has stores in Nebraska City, Columbus and St. Joseph, Missouri.