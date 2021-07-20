Elkhorn South band director booked into jail on suspicion of child abuse

Elkhorn South High School’s band director, who had been placed on administrative leave in the midst of an investigation into an alleged inappropriate relationship, has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of child abuse.

Michelle Bluford, 55, was arrested on suspicion of a Class 3A felony.

She is alleged to have initiated and nurtured a relationship with a former student over a period of three years, including from June 2017 to June 2019, according to the arrest warrant and a statement late Monday night from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The relationship eventually led to inappropriate sexual contact, according to the statement provided by Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson.

Last month, the district placed band teachers at Elkhorn South on administrative leave and suspended all summer band activities.

Bluford was admitted to the Douglas County Jail on Monday evening and was unavailable for comment.

The Elkhorn Public Schools issued a brief statement: