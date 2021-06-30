Elkhorn South staff member investigated for alleged 'inappropriate relationship'

Authorities are investigating an alleged "inappropriate relationship" between an Elkhorn South staff member and a former student, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Wednesday that the Sheriff's Office is actively investigating one person affiliated with Elkhorn South High School but provided no further details.

In a prepared statement, Hudson said deputies are looking into a complaint alleging "an inappropriate relationship … between a staff member and a former student."

Band teachers at Elkhorn South are on administrative leave, and all summer band activities have been suspended.

The leaves and suspension of activities were announced in a statement from the district to band families.

The statement shared with families said: "As a personnel matter, and pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information."

Hudson said the district is fully cooperating and that the investigation is ongoing.

