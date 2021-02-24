 Skip to main content
Endangered missing advisory canceled after Burt County toddler found safe
The Burt County Sheriff's Office has canceled an endangered missing advisory after finding a 20-month-old girl it thought may be in danger.

Jade Nicole Sides

The Nebraska State Patrol says Jade Nicole Sides was safe when she located in Iowa. Initially, the Burt County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was taken by Justin Sides.

