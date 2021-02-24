Endangered missing advisory canceled after Burt County toddler found safe

The Burt County Sheriff's Office has canceled an endangered missing advisory after finding a 20-month-old girl it thought may be in danger.
The Nebraska State Patrol says Jade Nicole Sides was safe when she located in Iowa. Initially, the Burt County Sheriff's Office said the toddler was taken by Justin Sides.
U-Stop clerk says he was threatened with a knife when he confronted robber; Lincoln police investigating
LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Khiara L Williams
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KHIARA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Tanner Fox
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
TANNER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya A Pearson
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aniya T Young
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.