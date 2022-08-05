 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Estimated 170 acres, one home, outbuildings destroyed in Scottsbluff blaze

SCOTTSBLUFF -- About 150 firefighters from several departments battled a large fire in Scottsbluff into Friday morning. 

Scottsbluff Rural, Scottsbluff and Gering Fire Departments responded to a fire at Paradise Acres, a housing development on West Overland, after 9 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple structures were threatened and the size of the fire increased rapidly due to gusty winds and hard-to-access areas.

"It was a very fast-moving fire, with heavy timber and other materials feeding the fire," Scottsbluff Rural Fire Chief Carissa Schank told the Star-Herald. She said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Agency. 

About 170 acres were burned in the fire and one home and 10 outbuildings were destroyed.

There were no injuries, though Schank said some instances of heat exhaustion were reported among firefighters. 

