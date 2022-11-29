 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evansdale man with apparent urine fetish gets prison time for sexual contact with child

061515jr-bhco-courthouse-clip-evergreen-1

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO — An Evansdale man has been sentenced to prison after pleading to having sexual contact with a girl that included an apparent urine fetish.

Randy Louis Lacy, 59, had been arrested for second-degree sexual abuse but he pleaded to charges of enticement of a minor and lascivious acts with a child.

Authorities allege Lacy lured the 8-year-old girl into his home to play with kittens in September 2021. Once she was inside, he lowered her pants so he could photograph her genitals and then asked her to urinate in his mouth.

Federal Marshalls worked with local law enforcement to round up fugitives on as part of a crime reduction initiative in recent weeks.

The girl’s family discovered the incident and went to police. During the investigation, the girl recounted details of the encounter during an interview at a child protection center and police talked with a woman who said Lacy had asked her to urinate on him previously, according to court records.

People are also reading…

The abuse happened after Lacy disappeared from supervision while awaiting trial for an unrelated domestic abuse charge, according to court records.

On Monday, Lacy was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year prison sentences in Black Hawk County District Court. He was also ordered to complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

