Ex-Lincoln Police officer found guilty of misdemeanor assault while working off duty in 2020

A former Lincoln Police officer who in October 2020 shoved a 51-year-old man to the ground while working off-duty in the emergency room of a local hospital has been found guilty of third-degree assault.
Benjamin Rieker, now 34, was also convicted of false reporting for providing knowingly false information to Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies who investigated the incident. He resigned from the department in January 2021.
In a written order issued Tuesday, Lancaster County Judge Matthew Acton found Rieker guilty of both misdemeanors following a 2½-day bench trial last week, during which Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued that his client acted in self-defense when he shoved the man Oct. 31, 2020.
Rieker confronted the 51-year-old after the man, an emergency room patient, had been verbally abusive toward staff members and demanded stronger drugs for his pain, witnesses and Rieker testified. It marked the third encounter between Rieker and the man that day.
The man, though, was on his way out of the hospital — against medical advice — when he came face-to-face with Rieker near the hospital's ambulance bay doors.
In his reports detailing the event, Rieker wrote that the man had clenched his fists, squared his shoulders, began to stare at Rieker's gun and started to raise his arm in the instant before the off-duty officer shoved him to the ground.
But surveillance video of the incident — examined frame-by-frame in the courtroom by Lincoln Police video analyst Jared Minary, who was called by prosecutors — showed the 51-year-old never clenched his fists or raised his arm.
His eyes did shift downward, though Minary said he couldn't definitively say whether the man was staring at Rieker's gun.
"There's nothing … that would show that he's clenching his fists as the defendant later reported," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tyson Moodie said amid closing arguments last week.
Rieker also reported that the man braced himself as he fell to the ground — another claim that wasn't supported by video evidence, which showed the man land first on his backside and then hit his head as his hands flew forward.
Moodie argued that the inconsistencies between Rieker's report and the video footage — along with the former officer's communications with fellow officers amid the investigation — amounted to false reporting.
Monzón, though, cast the case as prosecutorial overreach and warned of the precedent it might set, arguing that only Rieker's perceptions as he encountered the man mattered — not what the video evidence would come to show.
"If a police officer writes a report and says, 'The car was light blue,' and then there's a video later on and the car is gray, was the officer lying on that report?" he said. "Was the perception incorrect?
"That is what the prosecution is inviting you to do in this case. And I tell you, judge, I submit to you that's very, very, very dangerous."
Acton disagreed, finding the 34-year-old guilty on both counts. The judge will sentence Rieker — who faces a maximum of two years in jail and a maximum $2,000 fine — at a hearing next month.
