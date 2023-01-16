Ex-Lincoln Police officer sentenced to probation for misdemeanor assault

A judge Friday sentenced a former Lincoln Police officer to probation and community service for assaulting a man while working off-duty in his police uniform as security at a local hospital more than two years ago.

Benjamin Rieker's attorney, Carlos Monzón, argued first for a new trial, saying Rieker believed force was justifiably necessary to remove the man from Bryan West Campus; he was acting in self-defense; and was entitled to use force when he shoved the 51-year-old down Oct. 31, 2020.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tyson Moodie objected.

"It just seems like an attempt to relitigate what we litigated at trial," he said.

Lancaster County Judge Matthew Acton denied the motion.

In November, he found Rieker guilty of third-degree assault and false reporting following a 2½-day bench trial.

Rieker, now 34, had been an officer for about 18 months when the incident occurred. He resigned from the department in January 2021, after a criminal investigation was launched into the incident at the request of then-Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

He since has lost his law enforcement license.

At sentencing Friday, Moodie said in a pre-sentence interview it appeared that Rieker "perhaps still was not taking responsibility for his actions."

"That's just disappointing, because I think if he would, he'd see that's probably what led him to some of the charges here," the prosecutor said in an apparent reference to the false reporting charge.

Monzón disagreed with that characterization.

"The PSI (pre-sentence investigation) is very clear that Mr. Rieker says that this was an unfortunate event and it's an unfortunate event from all sides," the defense attorney said.

Rieker declined an opportunity to say anything Friday.

But Monzón said other officers previously had warned Rieker the man, Jan Noch, had been known to carry weapons and had a history of being assaultive toward officers.

"Then, on the day in question, the actions that Mr. Noch took and the words that he was using, that is how and why Mr. Rieker acted the way he did," he said.

About a month later, Noch was facing felony charges for stabbing his neighbor then running to get him help. He's currently serving a four-year sentence.

Acton said he took into account that Rieker, who had only a DUI on his record before this, was in full police uniform when it happened but that Noch didn't suffer injury past the initial pain.

He also considered that Rieker seemed to express some regret, and character letters and letters from law enforcement on his behalf about use of force.

In the end, Acton sentenced Rieker to 18 months of probation, including victim empathy and anger management classes and 120 hours of community service.