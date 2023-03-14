The family of an eighth grader who died after eating a granola bar given to him by a teacher will be compensated in a wrongful death claim with Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

The district recently reached a settlement with Tom and Jill Shaw, parents of Jagger Shaw, and will pay a lump sum of $1 million in exchange for the district’s release of liability. The settlement notice will be presented to the school board at its meeting on Monday.

Jagger’s parents declined to comment. But in a Facebook post on May 7, 2022, Tom Shaw said earlier that morning while at school, Jagger asked his teacher if he could go to the office to get a snack. Jagger was in eighth grade at Liberty Middle School.

“The teacher said you can have one of my granola bars, so Jagger took it and got halfway through eating it and felt like he was starting to have an allergic reaction,” Tom Shaw wrote.

Jagger went to the nurse’s office at 9 a.m. to get allergy medication before he eventually had to be given an EpiPen, he wrote. Jagger was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died later the next morning.

The settlement money will be paid from the district’s liability insurance. Papillion La Vista officials could not be reached for comment.