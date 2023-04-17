A Saunders County sheriff's deputy and his wife were involved in a head-on collision near Missouri Valley, Iowa, on Easter, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Tom Janecek has been with the Saunders County Sheriff's Office for 20 years as a deputy, and his wife Angela Janecek has been in the nursing field for 19. The couple from Ralston was taking their 1966 Impala for a Sunday drive when a vehicle crossed into their lane and hit them head on.

Tom was flown to University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Angela was flown to Bergan Mercy Hospital after the accident. Both were admitted with critical injuries.

Their daughter, Sarah Deselms, set up a GoFundMe page for the couple to help cover medical costs and recovery. The page, which was started on Friday, reached its goal of $10,000 in less than a day.