Fast and felonious: Judge gives max sentence for extreme driving, killing 2 in Omaha

Blitzed on PCP and barreling 94 mph in a 35-mph zone, the Omaha woman blew a red light at one of Omaha’s busiest intersections.

Her Dodge Nitro collided with a pickup truck cruising through the intersection of 90th and Maple streets in June 2020 — cutting it in half and instantly killing Roberto Gonzalez, 58, and Annette North, 56.

For that, Douglas County District Judge Duane Dougherty sentenced Chinyere Nwuju, 40, this week to 15 to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of manslaughter, stacking the sentences one after the other. The maximum penalty for manslaughter is 20 years in prison.

Of the 30- to 40-year total sentence, Nwuju will have to serve 15 years before she is eligible for parole; absent parole, she’ll be released in 20 years. State law cuts most sentences in half.

Prosecutors had described Nwuju hitting Gonzalez and North “like a missile.”

She isn’t the only one alleged to have been driving like a rocket in recent years.

Among the others:

* In the late-morning hours of Nov. 29, police say, Omaha resident Gerard Skutnik was driving an estimated 97 mph when he crashed into the back of a car of a retired schoolteacher stopped at a stoplight at 144th and West Dodge Road. Patricia Brinkman, 78, died at the scene. Skutnik’s attorney, Glenn Shapiro, has said his client was not under the influence but may have been suffering from brain fog because of COVID-19. The 56-year-old Skutnik is awaiting trial on one count of felony motor vehicle homicide.

» On March 31, two best friends from Gretna, Sara Zimmerman, 37, and Amanda Schook, 38, were killed in the intersection of 192nd and F streets when their 2018 Nissan Armada was struck by a Ford pickup truck driven by Zachary Paulison, police say. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine’s office has charged Paulison, 22, with two counts of motor vehicle homicide of the women and one count for the death of “the unborn child of Zimmerman.” Zimmerman was pregnant with her fourth child. Schook had three children.

Prosecutors have said Paulison was speeding and under the influence of alcohol. Paulison has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

If convicted, he would face the same judge who sentenced Nwuju this week.

At the time of the crash, Nwuju had been in a mental-health diversion program for a criminal impersonation charge. She somehow survived the crash, though her car split the 2002 Ram pickup in half.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office has seen a disturbing uptick in dangerous driving cases in recent years. He applauded the judge for imposing a sentence that recognizes the devastation caused by these crashes.

“Everything is more extreme,” Kleine said. “It’s high rates of speed, terribly reckless driving and people under the influence. These aren’t just little crashes. We’re talking about cars exploding, cars being split in half, cars being crumpled until they’re unrecognizable.

“People need to realize the consequences of this. We’re just seeing far too many deaths.”

