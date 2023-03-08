OXFORD — The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation of a communications tower that toppled south of Oxford.

The Sheriff's Office said preliminary findings indicated intentional damage to a guide wire anchor that resulted in structural failure of the tower, owned by Strayer Communications. Authorities were alerted to the damage Saturday.

The suspect or suspects caused an estimated $575,000 in damage. Oxford Fire and EMS, Southern Valley Schools, Verizon Wireless and the Sheriff’s Office all had equipment on the tower that was destroyed, the office said.

Oxford is about 50 miles southwest of Kearney.

The Sheriff’s Office requested a forensic evidence team from the Nebraska State Patrol to assist in the investigation. Deputies have also filed for and received a preservation of cellular data from the tower in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects. Several items of evidence were seized and will be examined at the State Patrol crime lab.

Local authorities contacted the FBI, which is considering investigating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism.

Verizon has erected a temporary tower to provide limited cellphone coverage for the area.

The Sheriff’s Office requested anyone with information contact them at 308-268-2245.