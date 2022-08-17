FBI, Omaha-area law enforcement agencies find victims at risk of sexual exploitation

OMAHA — Omaha FBI agents, working with other law enforcement agencies, found six adolescents identified as high-risk for sexual exploitation in the Omaha area during a recent operation.

A two-week campaign dubbed Operation Cross Country ran earlier this month. It focused on identifying and finding victims of sex trafficking, as well as arresting people and criminal enterprises involved with trafficking.

Omaha FBI agents worked with the Omaha, Council Bluffs (Iowa) and Lincoln Police Departments, the Douglas and Sarpy county sheriff's offices and the Nebraska State Patrol on the effort.

Nationally, officials identified and found 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation. The campaign found 37 missing children. The average age of victims who were located was 15½. The youngest victim was 11.

In addition to identifying and locating young victims, the FBI and partners found 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

Agents also identified or arrested 85 suspects on suspicion of child sexual exploitation and human-trafficking offenses.