A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday froze most assets of AltEn and several related companies at the request of seed companies remediating "severe environmental harm" at the former biofuel plant.
The injunction ordered by Judge Brian Buescher prevents AltEn or its parent or sibling companies from transferring, selling, "or otherwise concealing any and all cash funds, assets, or any real or personal property" that could be used to reimburse the six seed companies.
In a four-page order, Buescher said the so-called AltEn Facility Response Group -- a coalition of companies including Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva, AgReliant, Beck's Superior Hybrids, and Winfield Solutions -- had sufficiently demonstrated they were entitled to seek the now-shuttered plant's assets.
Without taking action to prevent AltEn from moving assets around, the seed companies "have shown a threat of irreparable harm from an unrecoverable judgment," Buescher wrote.
The Facility Response Group said it has spent $28 million to perform environmental remediation at the AltEn site since 2021, when the coalition formed at the urging of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn, which is also facing a civil lawsuit from the state of Nebraska in Saunders County District Court, has violated numerous state environmental regulations between when it went into business in 2015 and when it was forced to shut down nearly two years ago.
Pesticide-contaminated solid and liquid waste stockpiled at the site has shown alarmingly high concentrations of the agricultural chemicals, and has been detected in area streams and reservoirs, in wildlife and insects, as well as in nearby homes in Mead.
In a court hearing in Omaha last week, attorneys representing the seed companies said AltEn has done little to aid in the remediation efforts at the site while continuing to pay a handful of employees six-figure salaries from a fund controlled by Earth Environment & Energy LLC, a parent company to the ethanol plant better known as E3.
An attorney representing AltEn said the money being dispersed by E3 came from the sale of the Mead Cattle Company in 2021, and while the feedlot was adjacent to the ethanol plant and shared ownership, it was not for the seed companies to take.
A financial expert consulted by the seed companies estimated E3 had roughly $2.9 million in proceeds from the feedlot's sale in October 2021 and had drawn that amount down to roughly $1.8 million by October 2022.
An analysis of the cash burn rate showed E3 was dissipating its assets at a rate of $136,000 per month -- an amount the seed companies said was unnecessary.
Buescher agreed with the seed companies and said without action, it was likely that cash account would be fully depleted before the federal lawsuit brought by the facility response group against AltEn reaches a conclusion.
The judge did not grant the full freeze requested by the seed companies, however, and agreed to grant a request from both AltEn and the state of Nebraska to allow the ethanol plant's operators to access some of its money.
AltEn will be able to use its remaining funds to continue meeting the obligations of a pair of state-granted permits, comply with a consent order from the state environmental department, conduct quarterly groundwater monitoring, assist in any remediation efforts led by the seed companies, and to pay its attorneys and legal fees.
"The court acknowledges that certain expenses for employee salaries will be necessary given the tasks classified as demonstrably necessary expenses," Buescher wrote.
A burst pipe late last week in a 4 million gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead sent liquid manure and thin stillage, a byproduct of the ethanol manufacturing process, into waterways and culverts up to 4 miles from the plant.
The Department of Environment and Energy ordered AltEn Ethanol near Mead to shut down in early February, dispose of millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater on the site and repair lagoons in violation of state regulations.
Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn used treated seed instead of harvested grain for its fuel production. The byproduct from that process and wastewater near the plant have been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn Ethanol has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened near Mead in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process, seen here at the beginning of the month. The byproduct has been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
AltEn ethanol plant is seen in this photo, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
AltEn shut down its operations on Feb. 8 after an order by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The state found three lagoons on the site were contaminated, badly damaged and holding more wastewater than permitted.
AltEn is unique among ethanol plants in that it uses seeds pre-treated with pesticides to produce ethanol instead of harvested grain. It ceased operation on Feb. 8 after a state order.
MEAD, NEB. - 02/04/2021 - A view of Mead, including the grain elevators with Frontier Cooperative, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Emptied treated seed bags are stacked at the AltEn company in this photo taken in April 2019 during a Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy inspection. The ethanol plant near Mead used the seed to produce ethanol and the byproduct from the process to create soil conditioner sold to area farmers.
AltEn Ethanol has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened near Mead in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process. The byproduct has been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A notification of environmental concern inspection report from Feb. 12, 2021, noted "flow, dark water and odor," in water pictured on University of Nebraska-Lincoln property. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln personnel using a backhoe to place bales and plastic to dam the culvert on UNL property near Mead after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the AltEn Ethanol plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A notification of environmental concern inspection report from Feb. 12 noted "flow, dark water and odor," in water pictured on UNL property after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Water pools west of the leaking digester at Mead AltEn Ethanol on Feb. 12 after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A depth finder measures flow from a leak on Feb. 12 after a pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Mead AltEn Ethanol employees use trash pumps to transport water into an emergency lagoon on Feb. 12. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Mead AltEn Ethanol employees work to install a trash pump to transport water into an emergency lagoon on Feb. 12. A pipe burst on a 4 million-gallon digester tank at the plant late last week, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Water exits the damaged area (blue arrow) of a 4 million-gallon digester tank at AltEn Ethanol near Mead on Feb. 12, releasing waste material into the waterways and culverts more than 4 miles from the plant, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
Saunders County Supervisors David Lutton (from left), Doris Karloff and Craig Breunig listen to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh (not seen) speak about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol in February in Wahoo.
An earthen dam blocks the flow of waste material in a waterway southeast of AltEn Ethanol last week in Saunders County.
Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh talks about his communication with state officials about AltEn Ethanol at a Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting in late February in Wahoo.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
The Saunders County Board of Supervisors listens to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh (not pictured) speak about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday during the board's meeting in Wahoo.
A crew works to remove waste material from a culvert southeast of AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday in Saunders County.
Saunders County Supervisors David Lutton, Doris Karloff and Craig Breunig listen to Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh speaks about communications with state officials about AltEn Ethanol on Tuesday during the board's meeting in Wahoo.
The AltEn plant near Mead, which the state shut down earlier this year, is shown on Aug. 25. Along with the toxic solids spread on land surrounding the site, the environmental cleanup is also focused on removing pesticides from wastewater on the site.
This 2021 Google Maps image shows a location north of Mead where AltEn's distiller's grains were stockpiled in a cornfield.
Evelyn and Stan Keiser had hoped to build a cabin on their property near a pond created by Stan Keiser's grandfather. The pond, once teeming with wildlife, is now a dead zone after pesticide-contaminated wastewater from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead flowed downstream. The Keisers were also recently notified that their private well, which provides their drinking water, contains contaminants.
Pesticide contaminated water that has run off from the AltEn ethanol plant near Mead has been responsible for rendering Stan and Evelyn Keiser's farm pond a dead zone.
Curtis Pearson of Mead talks Thursday during a meeting at Mead Covenant Church about the troubled AltEn ethanol plant near the town.
Stan Keiser talks Thursday during a meeting at Mead Covenant Church about the troubled AltEn ethanol plant near the town.
