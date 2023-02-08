A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday froze most assets of AltEn and several related companies at the request of seed companies remediating "severe environmental harm" at the former biofuel plant.

The injunction ordered by Judge Brian Buescher prevents AltEn or its parent or sibling companies from transferring, selling, "or otherwise concealing any and all cash funds, assets, or any real or personal property" that could be used to reimburse the six seed companies.

In a four-page order, Buescher said the so-called AltEn Facility Response Group -- a coalition of companies including Bayer, Syngenta, Corteva, AgReliant, Beck's Superior Hybrids, and Winfield Solutions -- had sufficiently demonstrated they were entitled to seek the now-shuttered plant's assets.

Without taking action to prevent AltEn from moving assets around, the seed companies "have shown a threat of irreparable harm from an unrecoverable judgment," Buescher wrote.

The Facility Response Group said it has spent $28 million to perform environmental remediation at the AltEn site since 2021, when the coalition formed at the urging of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

AltEn, which is also facing a civil lawsuit from the state of Nebraska in Saunders County District Court, has violated numerous state environmental regulations between when it went into business in 2015 and when it was forced to shut down nearly two years ago.

Pesticide-contaminated solid and liquid waste stockpiled at the site has shown alarmingly high concentrations of the agricultural chemicals, and has been detected in area streams and reservoirs, in wildlife and insects, as well as in nearby homes in Mead.

In a court hearing in Omaha last week, attorneys representing the seed companies said AltEn has done little to aid in the remediation efforts at the site while continuing to pay a handful of employees six-figure salaries from a fund controlled by Earth Environment & Energy LLC, a parent company to the ethanol plant better known as E3.

An attorney representing AltEn said the money being dispersed by E3 came from the sale of the Mead Cattle Company in 2021, and while the feedlot was adjacent to the ethanol plant and shared ownership, it was not for the seed companies to take.

A financial expert consulted by the seed companies estimated E3 had roughly $2.9 million in proceeds from the feedlot's sale in October 2021 and had drawn that amount down to roughly $1.8 million by October 2022.

An analysis of the cash burn rate showed E3 was dissipating its assets at a rate of $136,000 per month -- an amount the seed companies said was unnecessary.

Buescher agreed with the seed companies and said without action, it was likely that cash account would be fully depleted before the federal lawsuit brought by the facility response group against AltEn reaches a conclusion.

The judge did not grant the full freeze requested by the seed companies, however, and agreed to grant a request from both AltEn and the state of Nebraska to allow the ethanol plant's operators to access some of its money.

AltEn will be able to use its remaining funds to continue meeting the obligations of a pair of state-granted permits, comply with a consent order from the state environmental department, conduct quarterly groundwater monitoring, assist in any remediation efforts led by the seed companies, and to pay its attorneys and legal fees.

"The court acknowledges that certain expenses for employee salaries will be necessary given the tasks classified as demonstrably necessary expenses," Buescher wrote.

