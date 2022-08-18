Feedlot owner accused of sexually abusing teens who worked for him in Madison County

A 25-year-old man from rural Battle Creek was charged on Friday with six crimes in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a pair of teenagers over a several-month period and paid them to keep quiet about it.

A complaint filed by the Madison County Attorney’s Office charges Travis Belina, who runs Belina Feedlot LLC, south of Battle Creek, with two counts of third-degree sexual assault, both misdemeanors, and two counts each of felony child abuse and tampering with a witness.

The charges were filed following an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into allegations made in July by two teenage boys that Belina sexually abused them while they were working for him.

The purported victims detailed at least 10 instances of abuse to a sheriff’s office investigator last month. The minors told the investigator they were embarrassed by what had happened and decided to tell law enforcement, as the situation was “bothering them tremendously,” according to an affidavit.

County Judge Michael Long signed an order last month finding probable cause for the arrest of Belina. The judge set his bond amount at $100,000, which Belina has since posted 10% of to be released from jail.

Belina is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. The charges carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years if he’s convicted.