Fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused overdose deaths was stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence locker, officials say

Still, Bolduc defended the patrol's "top-notch evidence storage system and facility" which he said is "constantly being audited and reviewed."

Fentanyl-laced cocaine led to 35 overdoses in the Lincoln area between July 25 and Aug. 19, according to Lincoln Police. Nine victims and one unborn child died as a result of those overdoses, LPD Chief Teresa Ewins said on Friday.

"There is no system that is 100% foolproof when it comes to the human element," Bolduc said. "We have an employee -- a former employee -- who, by all indications, was a competent, trusted employee for 14 years. Until she wasn't."

LPD Capt. Ryan Dale, who leads the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, said the State Patrol has been fully cooperative with the unit's investigation into Idigima.

Bolduc said Idigima had worked for the last several years as an evidence technician, a role that gave her access to the drugs. He said LPD notified the patrol of its investigation into the employee on Aug. 20, and the patrol immediately cut off her access to secure facilities and suspended her. On Aug. 27, she was terminated, Bolduc said.