Fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused overdose deaths was stolen from State Patrol evidence locker, officials say
Fentanyl-laced cocaine that caused overdose deaths was stolen from State Patrol evidence locker, officials say

Lincoln Police and the Nebraska State Patrol have linked fentanyl-laced cocaine that has led to multiple overdose deaths to the patrol’s own evidence locker, the agencies announced in a joint press conference Friday.

A former patrol evidence technician and the owner of a Lincoln restaurant were arrested in the theft.

Stay with JournalStar.com for more information on this developing story.

Accused Lincoln drug dealer now facing federal charges for distribution causing serious harm

Troopers find 11 pounds of fentanyl in Dawson County traffic stop, patrol says

Suspected Lincoln cocaine dealer linked to at least five additional overdoses, court records show

Hours after health alert, Lincoln sees two more suspected overdose deaths

'We have people dying' — Health Department issues overdose alert as cases, deaths stack up

Suspected cocaine dealer linked to at least one Lincoln overdose arrested, police say

Police say they've seen 31 overdoses in the last three weeks in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley. 

