Fewer deaths on Nebraska roads in 2021 as national numbers soar

The number of people killed on Nebraska roads dropped in 2021 as the death toll rose nationally, but two safety experts in the state still see room for improvement here.

Motor vehicle crashes on Nebraska roads claimed the lives of 220 people in 2021, a decrease of a little more than 5% from 2020’s 232 fatalities, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

A drop in motorcycle and pedestrian fatalities led the decrease in Nebraska’s death toll. Twenty-two fatalities from motorcycle crashes occurred in 2021, down from 26 in 2020. The year also saw 14 pedestrians die, compared with 19 in 2020.

“It’s definitely a positive that our (traffic) fatalities are down,” said Bill Kovarik, the administrator for the state Highway Safety Office. “That’s unlike most other states, and we’re hoping to see that pattern continuing.”

In the first six months of 2021, according to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the number of fatalities climbed by nearly 20% over the previous year as 20,000 people died on U.S. roads. It was the largest six-month jump in traffic fatalities since record-keeping began in 1975.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement accompanying the report that incidents of speeding and failure to use seat belts were found to be higher than before the pandemic.

“This is a crisis. More than 20,000 people died on U.S. roads in the first six months of 2021, leaving countless loved ones behind,” Buttigieg said. “We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America.”

Traffic deaths in 2021 on rural Nebraska roads declined a modest 2% from 2020, according to the state. Urban areas saw a 16% decline in traffic deaths.

Lt. John Wells of the Omaha Police Department’s traffic unit said his officers investigated 39 deaths in 2021 compared with 46 last year.

“A lot of these crashes are preventable because speed, alcohol and distracted driving are contributing to crashes,” Wells said. “It’s not just those factors. We’re seeing people not wearing seat belts and being ejected, and that’s a big cause of deaths.”

Wells would like to see state legislators take aim at distracted driving during the coming legislative session. Distracted driving now is a secondary offense, and even though officers can see drivers all around them looking down at their phones, they can’t pull a vehicle over solely for that infraction.

“Distracted driving is becoming more and more common,” Wells said. “I’d like to see it become a primary offense.”

Kovarik said his office will be leading the charge for seat belt awareness in the new year. Studies show seat belt usage in Nebraska has fallen by 5%, he said.

“Even if (drivers) are doing everything else right but you are not wearing a seat belt, you’re more likely to be killed,” Kovarik said. “My wish for the new year is that everybody needs to wear a seat belt, not drive distracted or while you’re impaired. Other people are counting on you to come home.”

