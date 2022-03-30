Fillmore County sheriff was drinking in Lincoln prior to DUI, court records allege

The Fillmore County sheriff who was arrested on suspicion of DUI last week had been drinking in Lincoln before he allegedly drove his truck off a rural Seward County road in the early morning hours of March 20, according to court filings.

Steve Julich, a 41-year-old Geneva man who has been Fillmore County's acting sheriff since November, was formally charged with misdemeanor DUI on Friday after Seward County deputies found him alone in the backseat of his 2013 Ford just before 6 a.m. March 20, according to the affidavit for his arrest.

The truck, which was running and still in drive when deputies contacted Julich, was in a ditch against a tree off County Road 140, Deputy Steve Schulz said in the affidavit.

Schulz said the truck smelled of alcohol, and Julich, who appeared to have vomit on his left shirt sleeve, declined both a field sobriety test and preliminary breath test.

The sheriff told deputies he left a Lincoln bar with two friends, one of whom had been driving the truck, but Julich couldn't name the individuals, Schulz said. The deputy noted there wasn't room in the pickup for three people, and Julich was the only person on scene.

Julich, who is still the acting sheriff in Fillmore County, was taken to the Seward County Jail but was released on bond March 21.

He is set to make his first appearance in court April 20.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0