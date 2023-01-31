 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire causes $700,000 in damage to acreage near Eagle, sheriff's office says

A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon destroyed an acreage near Eagle, causing $700,000 in damage and rekindling twice in the hours after rescue crews first put out the flames, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Crews from Eagle, Waverly, Greenwood, Elmwood, Ashland, Bennet and Southwest Fire and Rescue all responded to the blaze, near 176th and O streets, at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said.

Responders found the acreage, 6 miles east of Lincoln, completely engulfed in flames after a passerby reported the fire Sunday afternoon, Houchin said.

Houchin said residents of 334 N. 176th St. had evacuated by the time crews arrived, but the family's dog, Frosty, perished in the fire.

The blaze burned for more than four hours Sunday and rekindled shortly after midnight Monday and again seven hours later, according to emergency scanner traffic.

State Fire Marshal inspectors determined the fire's causes was electrical and accidental in nature, said Adam Matzner, the agency's chief investigator. 

Ever wonder what it means for a wildfire to be contained or controlled? If a fire that's burning is 85% contained, that doesn't mean the fire is almost out.
